A new coronavirus case, the ninth in Romania, has been confirmed

A new coronavirus case has been confirmed on Friday, at a 40 year old man from Hunedoara, who had returned from Bergamo, Italy. This is the ninth case in Romania, with the man already being hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timişoara.

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday that a new positive case was confirmed following the Coronavirus test (COVID-19) at a 40 year old man from Hunedoara.

The man was in isolation at home from February 26, as he returned to the country from Italy, from Bergamo area.

He was tested on Thursday after as he had fever.

Currently, the man is hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timişoara and an epidemiological investigation has been initiated to identify all the persons with whom he has been in contact.

