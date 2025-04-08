All communes in Galați will have ecological transport for students

The contract worth 30 million lei is financed by the Environmental Fund Administration. With the help of the funds, the Galați County Council will purchase 30 hybrid minibuses for student transport. As a result of this investment, all communes in Galați county will have ecological transport for students.

„We have signed the contract for the purchase of another 30 new hybrid minibuses for the transport of students in the communes of Galați County. With this investment – worth 30 million lei, with funds attracted by the County Council from the Environmental Fund Administration – absolutely ALL communes in Galați County will benefit from safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly minibuses for the transport of students”, said the president of the Galați County Council, Costel Fotea.

The 30 hybrid minibuses each have an electric motor and a conventional fuel engine, which ensures low operating costs, increased autonomy and a significant reduction in pollution. Each minibus can transport 16 students, with facilities also available for people with locomotor disabilities, as well as additional traffic safety systems, specially designed for the transport of children.

Recently, 27 localities in Galați County received 29 electric minibuses, purchased through the PNRR. Three other minibuses were purchased with funds from the Ministry of Development. In total, the Galați County Council’s investments in the modernization of school transport amount to 14 million euros.