Avangarde Survey: Nicuşor Dan and Ilie Bolojan, leaders of public trust

In terms of trust in politicians, Nicuşor Dan is in first place in Romanians’ preferences, being credited with 44% trust, followed by Ilie Bolojan, with 40%. The two are followed, at a distance, by Călin Georgescu (22%), Sorin Grindeanu (20%), George Simion (19%), Cătălin Predoiu (15%), Dominic Fritz (14%) and Diana Şoşoacă (7%).

Politically, AUR is in first place in voting intentions for the parliamentary elections, with 32% of the preferences of those who indicated a party. It is followed by PSD (20%), PNL (16%), USR (15%) and UDMR (5%). The rest of the parties are below the 5% threshold, with SOS Romania (4%), POT (3%), and Forţa Dreptei (FD), PMP and DREPT each registering 1%.

The Avangarde survey from May 2025 highlights a general state of pessimism among citizens: 53% of respondents believe that Romania is heading in the wrong direction, while only 38% believe that the country is heading in the right direction. 9% do not have an opinion or did not wish to answer.

The survey was conducted by telephone, between May 23 and 28, 2025, on a sample of 1,300 adults in Romania, with a margin of error of ±2.3%.