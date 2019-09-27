Blue Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Vienna After Romanian Passenger Becomes Aggressive

A Blue Air airplane en route from Bucharest to Stuttgart had to perform an emergency landing at the airport in Vienna, after a Romanian passenger became aggressive.

According to a statement issued by the airline, the affected flight was Blue Air 0B129, while the decision to land in Vienna was taken by the ship’s pilot, in order to ensure the crew’s and passenger’s safety.

Videos on social media showed Austrian police onboard the aircraft to apprehend the Romanian passenger, following an incident reportedly involving a flight assistant.

The passenger is currently in the custody of Austrian authorities.

Due to the incident, the flight arrived in Stuttgart one hour late, while a second flight from Stuttgart to Sibiu was also delayed by one hour.

