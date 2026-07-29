BNS has reported procurements under the SAFE program to the European Commission

The BNS is requesting an investigation into compliance with European legislation in procurement procedures and in the use of the more than 16 billion euros allocated to Romania through the European instrument for defense investments.

“The BNS’s initiative is aimed exclusively at protecting the public interest and defending the rights of its members, who would be directly affected by non-compliant implementation of the SAFE program,” the union’s press release states.

The BNS clarifies that it does not seek to block or delay the program.

“The BNS emphasizes that it does not seek to block or delay the implementation of the SAFE program, which it considers essential for strengthening the security of Romania and the European Union. On the contrary, we demand that this strategic program be implemented in strict compliance with European regulations, so that defense investments are protected from any suspicion of misuse of public funds,” BNS representatives state.

According to the organization, the complaint is based on statements by authorities, parliamentary questions, and journalistic investigations.

„Based exclusively on information in the public domain”

“The complaint submitted to European institutions is based exclusively on information in the public domain—statements by authorities, parliamentary questions, and journalistic investigations—which, when analyzed together, point to the existence of reasonable suspicions regarding possible irregularities in the conduct of procedures related to the SAFE program,” emphasized BNS.

Among the issues raised, the BNS mentions “questions regarding the level of transparency in the approval of procurement programs,” “the possible excessive use of negotiated procedures without prior publication,” consultation with a limited number of economic operators for certain major procurement programs, and “the concentration of a significant portion of the contract value on a single industrial group.”

The organization also points out “significant price increases for certain military equipment, which require clarification regarding their justification,” “suspicions regarding the granting of disguised state aid,” and the need to verify the entire process’s compliance with the provisions of the SAFE Regulation and European public procurement legislation.

BNS is asking the European Commission and OLAF to review the investment plan submitted by Romania and the procurement procedures, including an analysis of any elements of state aid in the case of the Mangalia Shipyard, and to request supporting documents for each procedure.

The organization also calls for an investigation into any financial irregularities and potential harm to the financial interests of the European Union.

The transparency and legality of the procurement procedures

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has been asked to verify the transparency and legality of the procurement procedures carried out under the SAFE program, as well as to investigate any facts that could affect the financial interests of the European Union.

BNS is asking the European Court of Auditors to include the implementation of the SAFE program in Romania in its audit plans regarding the efficient use of European funds.

The European Ombudsman is being asked to assess how European institutions handle complaints regarding the implementation of the SAFE instrument.

“The BNS reaffirms its support for strengthening the defense capabilities of Romania and the European Union and believes that the success of the SAFE program depends not only on the scale of investments but also on full compliance with the principles of legality, transparency, and fair competition in the use of European funds,” the BNS further states.