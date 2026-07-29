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Bomb alert in the Port of Constanța. Threat issued using AI

A bomb threat was reported on Wednesday at the Port of Constanța after the Romanian Naval Authority received audio messages in Romanian announcing the presence of several explosive devices in the area of the Passenger Terminal.
Bomb alert in the Port of Constanța. Threat issued using AI
Sursă foto: Portul Constanța
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
29 iul. 2026, 14:58, English
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An employee of the Romanian Naval Authority called 112 at 11:26 a.m. and reported that the recorded message had been received on the institution’s telephone network. The threat targeted the Passenger Terminal, located in the Gate 1 area of the Port of Constanța.

According to information that emerged later, the recordings claimed that several bombs had been planted in the port buildings and in the Passenger Terminal. The authorities activated specific procedures, restricted access to the targeted area, and began searches to identify any suspicious devices.

The voice was generated using IA

Acting Minister of Transportation and Defense Radu Miruță stated that experts believe the voice in the Romanian-language message was generated using artificial intelligence. The two phone numbers from which the threats were sent are being investigated by the relevant authorities.

Miruță clarified that the Port of Constanța was not completely closed. Evacuations targeted only certain buildings near the area indicated in the message, following assessments conducted by security agencies.

In the initial stages of the response, entry and exit operations for maritime and river vessels in the North and South sections of the Port of Constanța were temporarily suspended for security reasons. However, this measure did not entail the closure of the entire port, as the minister later clarified.

The Maritime Station, the headquarters of the Romanian Naval Authority, and other buildings within the affected perimeter were evacuated as a precaution, according to information provided from the scene. Specialized teams inspected the areas mentioned in the threat.

The prefect of Constanța County, Adrian Picoiu, stated that the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation and conducting inspections. He clarified that no general evacuation of the Port of Constanța had been ordered and called for calm, asserting that there are currently “no grounds for concern.”

Also on Wednesday, prior to the bomb threat, the Ministry of Defense’s radars detected several aerial targets near Serpents’ Island. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled from the 86th Air Base in Borcea, and residents of Tulcea County received a RO-Alert message. The targets remained in Ukrainian airspace, and the air alert was lifted at 11:30 a.m. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the two incidents.

Investigations into the bomb threat and the origin of the messages are ongoing.

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