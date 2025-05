President Ilie Bolojan signed the decree appointing Predoiu to serve until a new government is formed.

The Presidential Administration stated that the interim president acknowledged Marcel Ciolacu’s resignation and signed the decree confirming that the position of prime minister of Romania is now vacant.

Cătălin Predoiu, who is the interim leader of the PNL, previously served as the interior minister in the government led by Marcel Ciolacu.