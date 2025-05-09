CCR validates first round of presidential elections

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) announced on Friday that the first round of the presidential elections, held on May 4, 2025, have been validated.

As part of the control for compliance with the procedure for electing the President of Romania, the constitutional judges decided, on Friday, with unanimous votes, to reject as unfounded the request to annul the elections for the position of President of Romania in the first round of voting on May 4, 2025, formulated by Sebastian-Constantin Popescu.

The CCR also decided to confirm and validate the results of the elections for the position of President of Romania, in the first round of voting on May 4, 2025.

The CCR decided, consequently, to organize the second round of voting for the election of the President of Romania on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in which George-Nicolae Simion and Nicușor-Daniel Dan will participate, in that order.

The decisions of the Constitutional Court are final and generally binding.

The arguments retained in the motivation of the solutions pronounced by the Plenum of the Constitutional Court will be presented in the content of the decisions, which will be published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I.