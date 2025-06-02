CFR Călători launches Sun Trains on June 13-14

Tourists will have a total of 54 direct trains available that will ensure daily direct connections from the main cities in the country to the Black Sea resorts.

Thus, the regions of the country will be connected for three months with the most sought-after holiday destinations on the Romanian coast, CFR Călători offering everyone the opportunity to travel with the 32 additional direct trains (16 one-way / 16 return) from Oradea, Arad, Deva, Craiova, Timişoara Nord, Reşiţa Nord, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Cluj Napoca, Târgu Mureş, Braşov, Suceava, Iaşi, Galaţi, Bucharest Nord.

Travelers also have a series of connections from the capital, thanks to the existence of a regular train service (every 1-2 hours) on the Bucharest North – Constanţa route and return. The journey time on this route is reduced, on average 2 hours and 30 minutes with InterRegio trains and 2 hours and 7 minutes with InterCtiy trains.

The first trains that will arrive on the morning of June 14, 2025 with seaside tourists are the trains from the Moldova area, but also the traditional train intended for young people that will run daily on the Sibiu – Râmnicu Vâlcea – Piteşti – Bucharest North – Constanţa & resorts – Mangalia and return. The Youth Train -IR 1912 will depart from Sibiu at 18:38, will run during the night with transit through Bucharest North (departure at 03:15) and will arrive in Constanţa at 06:11 / Mangalia at 07:59.

The company announces that the summer InterRegio trains are composed of air-conditioned class cars, equipped with electrical outlets for charging laptops or mobile phones, ecological toilets, semi-automatic access doors and intermediates, and the long-distance trains also include cars with sleeping places.

CFR Călători also announces that the modernized rolling stock, as well as the only Alstom Coradia Stream electric train that CFR Călători has in operation, will serve the seaside this summer season.

The wagons and locomotives modernized from PNRR funds will be found in the composition of InterCity trains on the Braşov – Bucharest North – Constanţa route as well as in the composition of other trains, while the new Alstom Coradia Strem electric train is used to/from the seaside starting with June 1, 2025, through the daily operation of four InterRegio trains, on the Bucharest North – Constanţa route.

The price for a trip with a reserved seat Bucharest – Constanţa, without discounts, in the second compartment, is 43.50 lei on the Regio train, 82.50 lei on the IR train and 94.00 lei on the IC train.