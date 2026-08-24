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Companies that applied for loans under the SME Eco-Tech program have been selected. Economy Minister announces next steps

Romania’s Ministry of Economy has announced that the first stage of the selection process for companies applying to the SME Eco-Tech program has been completed. Companies admitted to the program have five days to secure the loan. Economy Minister Irineu Darău has provided further details.
Companies that applied for loans under the SME Eco-Tech program have been selected. Economy Minister announces next steps
Irineu Darău, ministrul interimar al Economiei, Digitalizarii, Antreprenoriatului si Turismului/GMN/MEDIAFAX FOTO
Oana Antipa
24 aug. 2026, 13:57, English
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Economy Minister Irineu Darău announced that the first stage, the assessment of applications submitted by companies seeking loans through the SME Eco-Tech program, has been completed, and applicants will now begin receiving notifications.

“I am pleased to announce that we have the first concrete result of the SME Eco-Tech Program. Companies that have received preliminary approval for financing have just started receiving acceptance notifications through the application platform,” the acting Economy Minister said.

Those selected will have five days to report to the lending institution they chose.

Places are still available in the Program. The Minister encourages more applications

Micro-enterprises are now also being encouraged to apply to the program.

The minister announced that the turnover limit applicable to companies submitting applications has been removed. As a result, the previous RON 2 million turnover cap no longer applies.

“A micro-enterprise should not be left behind simply because it is small. We discussed the matter with our Swiss partners and made the program conditions more flexible so that more companies can gain access to financing,” Irineu Darău added.

What can be financed through an SME Eco-Tech loan

Financing can be used for:

  • modernization of production lines;
  • automation and digitalization of processes;
  • energy efficiency;
  • green technologies and recycling solutions;
  • equipment and technologies that increase the competitiveness of Romanian companies.

Applications for the government program remain open until September 24th, and according to the announcement, places are still available.

The total budget allocated to the program is RON 288 million.

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