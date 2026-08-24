Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan on Ukraine’s Independence Day: Romania will continue to stand with Kyiv

Nicușor Dan on Ukraine’s Independence Day: Romania will continue to stand with Kyiv

President Nicușor Dan reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine in a message marking the neighboring country’s Independence Day. The Romanian head of state spoke about the continuation of support for Kyiv, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the country’s future reconstruction.
Nicușor Dan on Ukraine’s Independence Day: Romania will continue to stand with Kyiv
Sursa foto: Mediafax Foto/Fotograf: Mihai Pop/GMN
Oana Antipa
24 aug. 2026, 13:49, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

Romania will continue to support Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Nicușor Dan said in a message posted on X and addressed, among others, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The message comes as Ukraine marks its Independence Day on August 24, 35 years after declaring independence from the Soviet Union.

Nicușor Dan: Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine

The Romanian president congratulated the Ukrainian authorities and people and referred to their resistance in the face of the war launched by Russia.

“On the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, Romania extends its warmest congratulations, together with wishes for peace, security and prosperity. Today, we honor the extraordinary courage and heroic resilience of the Ukrainian people in defending our shared values and freedom,” Nicușor Dan wrote.

The head of state stressed that Bucharest would continue its support at a time when developments in the war in neighboring Ukraine also have direct implications for Romania’s security and for NATO’s entire eastern flank.

“Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine, firmly supporting the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine can count on our multidimensional assistance,” the president said.

Bucharest supports Ukraine’s EU accession and reconstruction

Nicușor Dan also referred to the period following the end of the conflict, reaffirming Romania’s commitment to Ukraine’s European integration and post-war reconstruction.

“Romania also remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s EU accession process and its post-conflict reconstruction,” the head of state said.

For Romania, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is of particular importance, as the two countries share a border of more than 600 kilometers.

Bucharest is also among the supporters of EU enlargement toward countries in the Union’s eastern neighborhood.

Nicușor Dan highlights NATO’s importance for regional security

The Romanian president also addressed the security dimension, arguing that NATO’s continued engagement with Ukraine remains essential.

“At the same time, NATO’s continued engagement alongside Ukraine remains essential for the long-term stability and security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area,” Nicușor Dan said.

Recomandarea video

Via Carpatia: Megaproiectul de 3.000 km care va lega Marea Baltică de Salonic și Istanbul / Drumul ar urma să treacă și prin România
G4Media
Cum arată Donbass Arena, stadionul lui Șahtior, la 4 ani de la războiul declanșat de Rusia
GSP.ro
Parlamentul a decis: Consilierii locali din aparatele partidelor sunt salvați de la incompatibilitate. Senatul a eliminat prevederile controversate. USR atacă legea la CCR
Gandul
Fiica fostului senator Cazimir Ionescu a fost găsită moartă într-o locuință din Argeș. Avea doar 22 de ani
Cancan
Cum și-a împăcat Bogdan Stancu soția după escapada cu prezentatoarea TV. VIDEO
Prosport
Scenariu avansat de la Moscova: Vladimir Putin vrea să distrugă centrul Kievului și să folosească arme nucleare tactice în Ucraina, ca ultimă soluție
Libertatea
Ajutorul de deces în 2026. Câți bani pot primi familiile și ce acte sunt necesare?
CSID
Indicatorul rutier pe care mulți șoferi îl interpretează greșit. Semnificația se schimbă în funcție de țară
Promotor
Harta marilor angajatori din România: Care sunt cele mai mari companii după numărul de salariați, județ cu județ
Economedia