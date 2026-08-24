Nicușor Dan on Ukraine’s Independence Day: Romania will continue to stand with Kyiv

Romania will continue to support Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Nicușor Dan said in a message posted on X and addressed, among others, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The message comes as Ukraine marks its Independence Day on August 24, 35 years after declaring independence from the Soviet Union.

Nicușor Dan: Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine

The Romanian president congratulated the Ukrainian authorities and people and referred to their resistance in the face of the war launched by Russia.

“On the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, Romania extends its warmest congratulations, together with wishes for peace, security and prosperity. Today, we honor the extraordinary courage and heroic resilience of the Ukrainian people in defending our shared values and freedom,” Nicușor Dan wrote.

The head of state stressed that Bucharest would continue its support at a time when developments in the war in neighboring Ukraine also have direct implications for Romania’s security and for NATO’s entire eastern flank.

“Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine, firmly supporting the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine can count on our multidimensional assistance,” the president said.

Bucharest supports Ukraine’s EU accession and reconstruction

Nicușor Dan also referred to the period following the end of the conflict, reaffirming Romania’s commitment to Ukraine’s European integration and post-war reconstruction.

“Romania also remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s EU accession process and its post-conflict reconstruction,” the head of state said.

For Romania, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is of particular importance, as the two countries share a border of more than 600 kilometers.

Bucharest is also among the supporters of EU enlargement toward countries in the Union’s eastern neighborhood.

Nicușor Dan highlights NATO’s importance for regional security

The Romanian president also addressed the security dimension, arguing that NATO’s continued engagement with Ukraine remains essential.

“At the same time, NATO’s continued engagement alongside Ukraine remains essential for the long-term stability and security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area,” Nicușor Dan said.