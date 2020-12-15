Coronavirus: Romania reports more than 200 Covid-19 associated deaths

The Strategic Communications Group announces on Tuesday 6.171 new cases of Covid-19 and 204 deaths, registered in the last 24 hours in Romania. 1.255 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 15 December, in Romania, 565.758 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) have been confirmed.

465.050 patients have been declared cured.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 6.171 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) have been registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 947 people were reconfirmed as positive.

To date, 13.698 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.

Between 14.12.2020 and 15.12.2020, were reported 204 deaths (133 men and 71 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Brăila, Braşov, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Hunedoara, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

