Dimian: Teachers must uphold school rules, and the state must protect teachers

In a Facebook post, the Minister of Education condemned the assault on a physical education teacher at Middle School No. 15 in Timişoara by members of a student’s family, and emphasized the need to strengthen the authority of teaching staff.

„I support greater discipline and higher standards in the classroom; this entails strengthening the teacher’s authority and protecting them from threats, aggression, and pressure intended to prevent them from carrying out their professional responsibilities,” stated Mihai Dimian.

The Minister stressed that teachers must be able to enforce school rules, conduct fair assessments, and intervene when a student’s behavior disrupts a lesson—all while having the backing of the school administration and state institutions.

He noted that he had advocated for these measures both in the proposed government program and during his parliamentary confirmation hearings.

Mihai Dimian welcomed the intervention of judicial authorities in the case of the teacher assaulted in Timişoara. „I strongly condemn the assault on the physical education and sports teacher at Middle School No. 15 in Timişoara. I welcome the prompt intervention of the judicial authorities. The court has ordered the pre-trial detention of a 39-year-old man for 30 days, and of a 16-year-old minor for 20 days, both of whom are under investigation in this case,” the minister wrote.

The minister announced that the assaulted teacher will receive support from the Ministry of Education and Research, the County School Inspectorate, and the school administration.

„The Ministry of Education and Research—both directly and through the County School Inspectorate and the school administration—will provide full support to the assaulted teacher and will cooperate with judicial authorities to clarify the facts and hold those responsible accountable, in accordance with the law. It is also necessary to ensure psychological support for those affected by the incident,” added Mihai Dimian.

Mihai Dimian presented three additional measures aimed at protecting teachers.

The first measure involves introducing „explicit special criminal law protection for education staff who are threatened or assaulted while performing their duties, or in connection with them.”

The minister also proposes „funded legal assistance and psychological support for teachers who are threatened or assaulted—provided promptly, without waiting for the legal proceedings to conclude.”

A third measure concerns „the possibility of rapidly and proportionately restricting school access and direct contact with a teacher for individuals who pose a risk, through reasoned decisions that are subject to appeal.” The Minister of Education emphasized that parents have the right to file complaints regarding teachers’ conduct; however, grievances do not justify threats or violence.

„Every parent has the right to submit a complaint and receive a reasoned response. Any allegation concerning a teacher’s conduct must be verified objectively. Nevertheless, no grievance justifies intimidation or violence directed at a teacher. In conclusion, the teacher must uphold school rules, and the state must protect the teacher,” the Minister added.