The investment covers the design and execution of the works, as well as operation, maintenance, and repairs—both during and after the warranty period—under the project titled „Modernization of the Baggage Conveyor System at the North Departures Terminal Extension (AIHCB – BHS NORD),” according to a statement issued by CNAB.

The company stated that the baggage processing system for the departures flow in the new terminal area will be completely modernized through the integration of all hardware and software equipment used for the transport, scanning, verification, and security screening of baggage.

„This investment aims to increase the processing capacity for checked baggage, reduce processing times, enhance system reliability, and streamline operational activities, thereby contributing to an improvement in the quality of services provided to passengers,” CNAB noted.

Several clock-in counters will remain open

The project will take a maximum of one year and eight months to complete and will be carried out in stages to ensure that several check-in counters remain operational at all times, with a baggage processing capacity of at least 50% of the system’s existing capacity maintained throughout the process. During the construction work in the North Departures area, the existing checked-baggage processing, transport, and screening system in the South Departures area will operate continuously at maximum capacity to ensure the airport’s operational activities continue under optimal conditions, according to the company.

The project has an estimated value of 36.8 million euros. It will be financed through the CNAB budget, using the company’s own funds allocated for the airport infrastructure investment and modernization program.

The system—comprising equipment and control software for the flow of checked baggage—manages the movement of luggage throughout the airport. Baggage is dropped off at check-in counters, then scanned and transported via conveyor belts to the basement level, where it undergoes automated, multi-level security screening. Subsequently, the bags are scanned and routed to other conveyor systems for transport to the aircraft.