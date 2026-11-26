During a conference on digitalization organized on Wednesday by the World Bank Group, Minister-Delegate Bogdan Dumitru argued for the use of artificial intelligence to modernize public administration and cut down on bureaucracy.

The official stated that artificial intelligence can be employed to link the existing IT systems of various institutions, even those not originally designed to communicate with one another.

„True digitalization means saving time for people—it’s more than just technology on paper. Currently, citizens are still forced to transport physical documents between institutions, rather than having data flow electronically between state databases. Without waiting for a complete, simultaneous integration of all platforms, we can take a pragmatic approach by using artificial intelligence on our existing infrastructure to connect systems that were never intended to talk to each other,” said Bogdan Dumitru.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and data sovereignty in the digitalization of public administration. In this regard, he noted that the state must develop its own technological capabilities—leveraging a government cloud and proprietary artificial intelligence systems—within a secure and controlled environment. At the same time, Bogdan Dumitru drew attention to the need for strict management of public funds and projects, in order to avoid financing systems that duplicate solutions already in place.

„We need the discipline to say ‘no’ to projects that duplicate what already exists, and ‘yes’ to solutions that truly reach millions of people,” the minister stated.

The conference, organized by the World Bank Group, was attended by representatives from public institutions and the IT&C sector.