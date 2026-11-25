This measure represents a clear abuse of judicial procedures and constitutes an undemocratic attempt by the current Nicușor Dan/PSD regime to intimidate the main opposition force in Romania and to silence legitimate criticism of the grave violations of democratic principles that have marked recent years.

The investigation, opened „in rem” on 10 March 2025, concerns a statement made by Mr. Simion the previous evening, in the context of the Central Electoral Bureau’s decision to invalidate the presidential candidacy of Călin Georgescu.

At the time, Mr. Simion used a figurative expression to call for the true authors of what AUR and millions of Romanians regard as a coup against the popular will to be stripped of privileges, special pensions and positions of power, and to be held accountable under the law, peacefully and democratically.

He has repeatedly clarified that the remark was rhetorical and did not constitute an incitement to violence. Mr. Simion was not present at any violent events

More than twenty months have passed since the opening of the file, during which it named no suspect. The sudden activation of the case, the notification of suspect status, and the timing of the summons cannot be viewed as coincidental. The summons was issued on 20 November 2026, six days after Mr. Simion addressed the rally in Bucharest calling for the release of Călin Georgescu, and three days before the presentation in Parliament of the report documenting the circumstances of the 2024 election annulment. In the days that followed, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected the prosecutors’ challenge and Mr. Georgescu left pre-trial detention after 55 days. These measures form part of a broader pattern of pressure directed against AUR precisely because the party refuses to submit to the system that governs the country and continues to demand truth and accountability regarding the cancellation of the vote of millions of Romanian citizens.

On 23 November, AUR deputy Laura Gherasim, Chair of the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee for the Investigation of Abuses, Corruption and Petitions, presented a report of more than 430 pages, „How the Votes of 9.4 Million Citizens Were Annulled”, which concludes that the annulment of the 2024 presidential election was not warranted. By contrast, the report that President Nicușor Dan has promised the Romanian people on at least twelve occasions since May 2025, according to a count by Euronews Romania, including an undertaking to present it by the end of January 2026, has still not been made public. Two years after the election was annulled, the Presidential Administration has responded by criticizing the AUR report, while its own account remains unpublished and the President himself has stated that the annulment rested on „indications”.

The case of Mr. Simion does not stand alone

Across Europe, criminal proceedings have been brought against conservative and sovereigntist leaders at decisive political moments. In France, Marine Le Pen was barred from standing for office with immediate effect in March 2025, while leading the presidential polls and before her appeal had been heard; the appeal court, while upholding her conviction, later reduced the ban, citing voters’ freedom of choice.

In Italy, prosecutors sought a six-year prison sentence against Matteo Salvini for a decision taken as Minister of the Interior, and the country’s highest court made his acquittal final in December 2025.

In Slovenia, Janez Janša was imprisoned three weeks before the 2014 parliamentary election on a conviction that the Constitutional Court overturned the following year.

In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders faced seven years of proceedings over remarks made at a political rally, at the end of which the incitement charges were dismissed and no penalty was imposed.

AUR reaffirms that freedom of expression, including robust political criticism of institutions and decisions that undermine democracy, is a fundamental right. The party and its President will fully cooperate with any legitimate judicial procedure while rejecting any attempt to transform the justice system into an instrument of political repression.

AUR calls on the Prosecutor General’s Office to explain publicly what new element justified the activation of the file after more than twenty months, and on the President to publish without further delay the report he has promised on the annulment of the 2024 election.

We do not betray. We do not give up.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians will continue to defend the sovereignty of the Romanian people, the integrity of the democratic process, and the right of citizens to express themselves freely. We call on all democratic forces, both in Romania and abroad, to closely monitor this case and to uphold the principles of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence.

Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR)