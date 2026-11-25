The simple motion, filed by the PNL and USR and calling for the dismissal of Minister of Health Alexandru Rogobete (PSD), was adopted on Wednesday by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

It was passed with 151 votes in favor, 91 against, and 17 abstentions. The UDMR announced it would abstain, while the AUR voted in favor of the motion.

Following the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the initiators of the motion demanded the Minister of Health’s resignation.

„Go home; you are a disgrace,” stated Emanuel Ungureanu, a USR deputy.

The motion was backed by 70 signatures from PNL and USR lawmakers, who launched the legislative initiative following a scandal regarding the shortage of certain medications for cancer patients in pharmacies.

The Minister’s reaction

Minister of Health Alexandru Rogobete has announced that he will not step down from his position. „Stop shouting—you’ll end up with a sore throat and waste the system’s resources. I want to say just one thing. Beyond the circus they’re known for—since that’s all they know how to do—there is no way I am resigning in response to a motion drafted by someone currently under criminal investigation; someone who saddled the Romanian people with a one-billion-euro debt for vaccines purchased to cover four generations.

I cannot resign because of a motion written by people who have never done a single thing for this country,” declared Alexandru Rogobete from the Parliament rostrum.

As a result of this motion, Rogobete could be dismissed from his position as Minister of Health —though only if Prime Minister Luca Niculescu decides to take that step.

On Wednesday, the first simple motion against a member of the Niculescu Government was debated. In the previous administration, led by Ilie Bolojan, several ministers faced similar simple motions; however, none were dismissed, nor did any resign as a result of these legislative actions.