Luca Niculescu emphasized the importance of the automotive industry to the Romanian economy, noting that it contributes 14% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

„I am here also to acknowledge the importance of the automotive industry to Romania’s economy, given that one-third of our exports come from automotive production,” the head of the Executive stated.

The Prime Minister also remarked that Dacia is one of Romania’s symbols.

When asked what concrete steps the Government could take to support Dacia, Luca Niculescu mentioned facilitating the conclusion of long-term electricity supply contracts.

„We will facilitate dialogue between electricity producers and large industrial consumers to secure long-term supply contracts. This will result in lower prices. Through the Modernization Fund, we have the opportunity to finance the development of electricity generation and storage capacities intended for self-consumption,” the Prime Minister explained.

Luca Niculescu further noted that, starting next year, electricity generation capacity is set to increase, citing the power plants at Iernut and Mintia, as well as the Neptun Deep project. According to the Prime Minister, all these measures will help reduce pressure on electricity prices.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that the Government supports an assessment by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) regarding the potential introduction of a two-part tariff for industrial consumers.

The Prime Minister announced that the Government intends to launch the „Rabla” (scrappage) scheme earlier in 2027 and is considering increasing its budget.

„We are aware of the importance of this program. In recent years, we have seen the allocation for this scheme decrease. Therefore, our goal for next year is to launch the ‘Rabla’ program earlier,” stated Luca Niculescu.

„We are exploring the possibility of a more generous ‘Rabla’ program. We will examine to what extent we can focus our attention on manufacturers from the European Union; additionally, we intend to look into how we can facilitate the procurement of vehicles manufactured in Romania by public authorities,” the Prime Minister added