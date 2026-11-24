The Presidential Administration issued a response on Tuesday concerning the report presented on Monday evening by the AUR party regarding the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections.

In a press release, the Presidential Administration stated that the report „brings no new arguments to the legal debate” on this subject. It further noted that many of the questions raised and claims made by AUR are already addressed „within Constitutional Court Decision no. 32 of December 6, 2024—which has been detailed and publicly explained on several occasions by the constitutional judges—as well as in a February 2025 interview with the then-President of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache.”

The Cotroceni Palace briefly reiterated the three grounds that formed the basis for the decision to annul the 2024 presidential election:

The non-transparent use of digital technologies—including the opaque application of social media algorithms, facilitated by non-transparent funding—created a substantial advantage in terms of online exposure for one candidate.

Election advertising that was not labeled in accordance with the law created a substantial advantage in terms of online exposure for one candidate. One candidate flagrantly violated campaign finance laws by declaring zero expenditures, despite significant media exposure.

According to the statement, „the evidence the Constitutional Court (CCR) relied upon was incomplete at the time of the ruling, as there was insufficient time for a thorough verification”; however, it notes that „subsequent checks have confirmed that the indications upon which the Court based its judgment are well-founded.”

„There is no need for the CCR to sociologically quantify the impact of media campaigns. It suffices to establish that the electoral process was significantly distorted. Furthermore, it is evident that this distortion of the electoral campaign materially affected the outcome of the vote—given that a candidate polling at 3% just two weeks before the election ended up winning the first round with 23%,” the Presidential Administration added.

Romanian legislation in 2024 was ill-equipped for the scenario the CCR was called upon to adjudicate.

Addressing claims from an AUR report—which alleged that the CCR failed to uphold the principle of an adversarial process and the right to a defense—the Presidential Administration acknowledged that, at the time of the election, Romanian law „was not prepared for the scenario the CCR had to decide upon (specifically, the novel challenges posed by algorithmic manipulation and digital campaign financing).”

Moreover, it emphasized that future electoral legislation must take such scenarios into account. At the same time, it maintained that the CCR’s decision to annul the vote—an extraordinary measure—”is preferable to validating an electoral process that was deeply flawed.” Regarding the information in the AUR report—which suggests there was no foreign interference—the Presidential Administration emphasized that the Constitutional Court’s ruling is not based on foreign interference, but rather on illicit financing, regardless of whether it originated domestically or from abroad.

Did the CSAT and the intelligence services exceed their authority? What is the Presidential Administration’s position?

The report also alleged that the intelligence services and the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) exceeded their authority in relation to the electoral process. However, the Presidential Administration points out that, notwithstanding communications or opinions from other institutions, the decision to annul the elections was made exclusively and unanimously by the judges of the Constitutional Court.

„National Security Law 51/1991 includes disinformation campaigns that could affect the constitutional order among threats to national security, and the CSAT is tasked with defending the constitutional order,” the Presidential Administration added.

What does the AUR report on the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections contain?

On Monday evening, AUR presented a report exceeding 400 pages concerning the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections in Romania. The document, titled „How the Votes of 9.4 Million Citizens Were Annulled,” was authored by MP Laura Gherasim, Chair of the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee for the Investigation of Abuses, Corruption, and Petitions. The report analyzes the decision by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to annul the elections, the information presented by the intelligence services, the involvement of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), the election campaign on TikTok, and the role of the European Commission.

The author of the report argues that the elections were annulled without sufficient evidence and without the law granting the Constitutional Court the authority to make such a decision on its own initiative. The document also raises questions regarding how information concerning Russia’s alleged involvement in the elections was gathered and presented.

The report consists of eight main chapters and includes a chronology of events, an analysis of official documents, statements made in Parliament, and proposals for legislative amendments.