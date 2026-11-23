The announcement was made on Monday by PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu. He revealed that the topic had been discussed during a meeting of the Social Democratic leaders, who established a schedule for visits across the country, beginning with Suceava.

„We have set a schedule for visits throughout the country, where we will speak with the public and with mayors—specifically about the benefits of the reform. We will carry out this reform together with the citizens. The first meeting will take place tomorrow in Suceava,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

The head of the PSD criticized the previous administration for failing to implement administrative reform.

„This is good news for the Romanian people, and bad news for those who merely feigned reform for a year and a half. It is a project that Romania needs, and everyone is invited to contribute—including Mr. Bolojan. We must bring Romania out of 1968, the year the last public administration reform took place,” Grindeanu added.

A 50% reduction in taxes for a five-year period

The PSD leader outlined the primary benefits of the proposed reform, citing a 50% reduction in taxes for a five-year period, promised investments for the participating localities, and priority access to funding. „We are merging town halls, not abolishing localities (…) the identity of the locality remains, services will be much more accessible, and existing official documents will remain valid,” added Sorin Grindeanu.

On Friday, November 20, at the conclusion of the government meeting, the Minister of Development, Alexandru Stoica, announced the launch of a public consultation process for a draft emergency ordinance concerning the voluntary merger of administrative-territorial units. A decision to merge will require a vote by the local councils and the consent of the citizens, expressed through a referendum.