USR deputy Radu Miruță holds a press conference on Friday at the USR Gorj headquarters, after the National Integrity Agency found that he was in a state of compatibility during the period 2022-2023, during his last mandate as deputy.

„If anyone imagined that this would soften me from the firmness with which I cleaned up state institutions, where I ended up disturbing many networks connected to public money, they are mistaken. It drives me even harder and in the coming period there will be no mercy regarding the many irregularities in the ministries I went through. (…) I was obliged by the court to do this expertise, I did not collect any money and this country has reached the following ridiculous situation”, explained Radu Miruță.

„We have come to discuss an integrity situation, not because you steal with the trunks of money, but because you don’t take money. (…) I will not give in to this blackmail, and this hunt through instruments of the Romanian state, such as the National Integrity Agency, led by an advisor to a former PSD minister, who failed to pass the exam to lead this institution and is doing it on an interim basis, is something I will fight against with all my strength. I believe that Romania must say stop to such methods by which you try to intimidate a man to whom you cannot invoke a legal framework suddenly and with tweezers out like that”, added the USR deputy.

„If there are people who opened champagne today at the Kiseleff headquarters, I tell them to put the cork back because no matter how much they rejoice, the truth cannot be supported by the joy of these people who were disturbed by the measures I took,” Radu Miruță also said.

Miruță: I have ANI confirmation that says I can be both a deputy and a legal expert

During the press conference, Radu Miruță explained that he has written confirmation from ANI that he can be both a deputy and a judicial expert. He emphasized that he had written to ANI, asking whether as a deputy he is allowed to have a PFA and as a deputy he is allowed to conduct expert examinations.

„By address number 15448, dated 06/22/2022, the National Integrity Agency officially answers me the following: The exercise of the capacity of deputy and that of technical-judicial expert does not generate a situation of incompatibility, since it does not fall under any of the situations of incompatibility regulated for parliamentarians. Regarding the exercise of the capacity of deputy and that of authorized natural person, this may generate a situation of incompatibility,” said Miruță, reading the official response received from ANI four years ago.

„I have confirmation from ANI that says I can be both a deputy and a technical expert. I did an expertise in 2023, not as an expert witness. It was not an extrajudicial expertise, but a judicial expertise. (…) A judge randomly selected me as a judicial expert and I would be fined if I refused. (…) The expertise that I did and submitted to court and was verified was not done on behalf of a PFA. It was done in my CNP, based on my doctorate, and has absolutely no connection to any form of organization. The expertise cost 1,000 lei, but I did not take this money. (…) The legal framework is that I had a PFA. The PFA is suspended, I did not do an expertise on the PFA,” he added.

„The expert report I submitted was made by me, as a natural person obligated by the court that ordered me to do it,” explained the USR deputy.

Radu Miruță, MP and PFA in parallel. ANI claims a situation of incompatibility

On Friday, ANI found incompatibility, administrative conflicts of interest and an unjustified difference in wealth in the case of 26 people who hold or have held public positions. Among them is USR deputy Radu-Dinel Miruță.

In the case of former Minister of Defense, Radu Miruță, integrity inspectors identified the conduct of specific activities by an authorized individual during the period in which he held the parliamentary mandate.

According to the ANI press release, between June 2, 2022 and January 22, 2023, Radu-Dinel Miruță held the position of deputy in the Romanian Parliament and, at the same time, carried out activities specific to a PFA, by preparing and submitting a judicial expertise report.