Rogobete claims that these collaborations are important for strengthening the safety of the Romanian medical system.

Alexandru Rogobete announced that he participated in a series of meetings within NATO, where topics related to the preparation of the healthcare system for emergency situations and the continuity of the supply of medicines were addressed.

The minister emphasized that health is an important component of national safety and security, and collaboration with international partners can contribute to improving the response capacity of the medical system.

„We will discuss improving protocols and guidelines in Romania to increase the safety of medical acts, but also to increase the capacity to expand medical services in the event of events with multiple victims,” ​​Alexandru Rogobete said.

Romania wants to improve the blood and transfusion system

Another important topic is the reorganization of the blood and transfusion system. The Minister of Health stated that he wants to take examples of good practices from European countries and other high-performing medical systems.

„I want to understand from the best in the European Union and the world how they succeeded and how they reorganized the blood and transfusion system,” the minister explained.

The discussions also aim to identify solutions to ensure stocks of critical medicines. The objective is for Romania to be able to use mechanisms similar to those existing at international level when supply disruptions occur.

According to Rogobete, such measures should prevent situations in which patients face a lack of medicines in hospitals or pharmacies.

Collaboration with NATO and the European Commission

The Minister highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Health, NATO and the European Commission for the development of international relations in the medical field and for the consolidation of the Romanian healthcare system.

At the same time, Alexandru Rogobete thanked those who went through the tense period in the healthcare system and said that he would continue to support this field.

„I am still with you and I assure you that everything will be fine,” the Minister of Health said.