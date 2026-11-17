According to court documents, the vessel was initially spotted drifting about 18 nautical miles southeast of the coast by the crew of a commercial vessel. Later, on September 12, 2024, a Coast Guard vessel identified it about 22 nautical miles east of Constanta.

Because it posed a danger to navigation, the boat was towed, under the coordination of the Maritime Coordination Center (MRCC), and brought to shore in a controlled manner by Coast Guard police officers, according to documents analyzed by MEDIAFAX.

Enough war ammunition to attack a city

Following the checks, the authorities discovered a significant amount of weapons and ammunition on board, including a 12.7 mm machine gun, Stinger surface-to-air missile launchers, an anti-tank grenade launcher, as well as thousands of cartridges of various calibers and grenades. Seven video surveillance cameras, without storage media, were also found.

The expert examination determined that the vessel, identified with the number UBZM6 and associated with the MODU CRIMEA 1 platform, was a marine rescue vessel, not a military device or a drone. Investigators were unable to reconstruct its route, and the owner was not identified. The research also revealed fingerprints, as well as two complete genetic profiles, originating from men.

The goods were confiscated

The case investigated crimes related to non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime and non-compliance with the explosives regime. However, the prosecutors ordered the case to be closed, noting the lack of the necessary intent for the existence of the crimes. Separately, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the special confiscation of the boat and the equipment on board, as the unidentified owner did not meet the legal conditions for their possession.

The preliminary chamber judge admitted the request and ordered the special confiscation of the boat and the goods identified on board, which were in the custody of a military unit in Bucharest.