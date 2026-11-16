Dacian Cioloș’s first reaction after the Francophonie Summit postponed secretary-general election

Dacian Cioloș, Romania’s candidate for the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie, reacted on Monday shortly after the member states failed to reach an agreement on the election of the new Secretary General.

„It is a very sad day for our organization, which risks leaving deep traces that we cannot yet anticipate. The Summit highlighted the inability to make a decision when the general interest of the organization required member states to put aside the things that separate them and find points of convergence. This is not about countries, regions or individuals, but about a common effort to maintain the spirit of collaboration and the vision to relaunch the confidence that Francophonie can face the challenges of the future. If we want Francophonie to be relevant, Francophonie’s absolute priority is to rebuild trust between us. We cannot work together on our projects if we do not trust each other or reject a candidate because he is from a certain region”, Dacian Cioloș conveyed.

Cioloș: The principle of geographical rotation must be introduced

He emphasized that certain procedures and rules need to be changed and that the number of terms for the position of Secretary General should be limited to a maximum of two.

„Unfortunately, we did not discuss the vision for the future of Francophonie these days, but rather how one country or another judges the geographical profile of a candidate and, especially, how we proceed in the conditions in which a state does not accept losing the competition. We will have to change certain procedures and rules, but only after the completion of this electoral process. The number of mandates for the secretary general must be limited to a maximum of two. Whoever takes over the position of secretary general must serve the Francophonie community as a whole, not take it hostage. The voting procedure must be clarified. The principle of geographical rotation must be introduced,” he explained.

Dacian Cioloș thanked those who supported his candidacy for the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of Francophonie.

„For years, Francophonie has been talking about collaboration, solidarity, common values, democracy. These words become just slogans if there is no trust and mutual respect between us, as well as if we do not treat each other as equals. And with slogans, Francophonie will never fulfill its huge potential. I publicly thank all our partners who supported the vision we proposed, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as all those who made efforts to support Romania’s candidacy”, he concluded.

Francophonie Summit ends without electing a new Secretary General

On Monday, the member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) failed to reach an agreement on the election of the future Secretary General, during the summit held on November 15-16, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Under these conditions, the current secretary general will continue to lead the organization for another year, until an extraordinary electoral summit is organized.

Following the decision to postpone the election of the Secretary-General, Rwanda announced that it would not run for a new term.