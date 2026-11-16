Prima pagină » English » Dacian Cioloș’s first reaction after the Francophonie Summit postponed secretary-general election

Dacian Cioloș’s first reaction after the Francophonie Summit postponed secretary-general election

Dacian Cioloș had a first reaction on Monday, shortly after the member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) failed to reach an agreement on the election of the future secretary general, during the summit held on November 15-16, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Dacian Cioloș's first reaction after the Francophonie Summit postponed secretary-general election
Dacian Cioloș. Fotograf: VALENTINA SAROSI / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Ioana Târziu
16 nov. 2026, 14:05, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

Dacian Cioloș, Romania’s candidate for the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie, reacted on Monday shortly after the member states failed to reach an agreement on the election of the new Secretary General.

„It is a very sad day for our organization, which risks leaving deep traces that we cannot yet anticipate. The Summit highlighted the inability to make a decision when the general interest of the organization required member states to put aside the things that separate them and find points of convergence. This is not about countries, regions or individuals, but about a common effort to maintain the spirit of collaboration and the vision to relaunch the confidence that Francophonie can face the challenges of the future. If we want Francophonie to be relevant, Francophonie’s absolute priority is to rebuild trust between us. We cannot work together on our projects if we do not trust each other or reject a candidate because he is from a certain region”, Dacian Cioloș conveyed.

Cioloș: The principle of geographical rotation must be introduced

He emphasized that certain procedures and rules need to be changed and that the number of terms for the position of Secretary General should be limited to a maximum of two.

„Unfortunately, we did not discuss the vision for the future of Francophonie these days, but rather how one country or another judges the geographical profile of a candidate and, especially, how we proceed in the conditions in which a state does not accept losing the competition. We will have to change certain procedures and rules, but only after the completion of this electoral process. The number of mandates for the secretary general must be limited to a maximum of two. Whoever takes over the position of secretary general must serve the Francophonie community as a whole, not take it hostage. The voting procedure must be clarified. The principle of geographical rotation must be introduced,” he explained.

Dacian Cioloș thanked those who supported his candidacy for the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of Francophonie.

„For years, Francophonie has been talking about collaboration, solidarity, common values, democracy. These words become just slogans if there is no trust and mutual respect between us, as well as if we do not treat each other as equals. And with slogans, Francophonie will never fulfill its huge potential. I publicly thank all our partners who supported the vision we proposed, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as all those who made efforts to support Romania’s candidacy”, he concluded.

Francophonie Summit ends without electing a new Secretary General

On Monday, the member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) failed to reach an agreement on the election of the future Secretary General, during the summit held on November 15-16, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Under these conditions, the current secretary general will continue to lead the organization for another year, until an extraordinary electoral summit is organized.

Following the decision to postpone the election of the Secretary-General, Rwanda announced that it would not run for a new term.

Recomandarea video

„Dacă mai are roți, dacă mai are oglinzi, dacă are cheia în contact” / Cel mai stupid spor găsit la STB
G4Media
„Prea mult!” » Un fotomodel a apărut într-o ținută interzisă la meciul din weekend!
GSP.ro
Prima reacție a lui Nicușor Dan după ce Dacian Cioloș a pierdut șefia francofoniei: „Această candidatură a arătat că avem capacitatea, abilitatea și cunoștințele pentru a desfășura campanii de anvergură internațională”
Gandul
Unde au fost 'abandonați' Ian și Mira, după ultimul bonfire. Au fost dați afară de la Insula Iubirii după ce producătorii au aflat adevărul despre ei
Cancan
FOTO. Roberta, noua ispită din liga lui Cristi Chivu! Blonda arată spectaculos
Prosport
„Am crezut că fac infarct!”. Un bărbat din Timișoara și mama lui, executați silit pentru credite bancare despre care spun că nu știau. Avocată: „Nu este semnătura lor”
Libertatea
Cei mai sănătoși crenvurști din supermarket, conform Mihaelei Bilic! Au cel mai mare procent de carne și sunt gustoși
CSID
Mașina Zilei: Nu este SUV, dar are tot ce îi trebuie unei familii. Cât costă o Škoda Octavia Combi din 2021
Promotor