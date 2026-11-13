George Simion: Nicușor Dan wanted Ilie Bolojan to no longer be Romania’s prime minister

“We consider his statements to be scandalous. We believe he has crossed every line. Our position is that Nicușor Dan lies very, very often,” George Simion said on Friday, November 13.

The AUR leader claimed that the president played a decisive role in this year’s political crisis and in the series of attempts to form a new government.

“Nicușor Dan wanted Ilie Bolojan to no longer be Romania’s prime minister. He was directly involved in Ilie Bolojan’s dismissal. He was directly involved in ensuring that Veștea would become prime minister,” Simion stated.

The government led by Ilie Bolojan was dismissed on May 5, 2026, following a motion of no confidence initiated by the PSD, AUR, and PACE – Romania First. The motion was adopted with 281 votes “in favor,” four votes “against,” and three invalid votes, given that 233 votes were required to dismiss the Executive. Lawmakers from the PNL, USR, and UDMR did not participate in the vote.

Simion claims Nicușor Dan orchestrated the appointment of the current prime minister

He continued, claiming that the head of state had prepared the appointment of the current prime minister, Luca Niculescu, well in advance, and that the nomination of Siegfried Mureșan had been merely an intermediate step.

“Throughout those embarrassing attempts, he then orchestrated the nomination of Siegfried Mureșan, knowing it wouldn’t pass, so that he could later propose Luca Niculescu—knowing all along that he would propose Luca Niculescu,” stated the AUR leader.

Another point of the AUR leader’s criticism concerns the rally in support of Călin Georgescu, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, in Bucharest.

George Simion claims that the president intervened with state institutions to prevent the organization of a large-scale rally.

“He involved all state institutions; no one has the courage to speak out about this. I repeat, he gave orders to prevent a large, widespread rally in support of Călin Georgescu,” stated the AUR leader.

Simion thus reiterated the accusations made in recent days regarding alleged interference by the Cotroceni Palace in the organization of the protest.

President Nicușor Dan categorically denied this accusation, and the Presidential Administration had previously rejected the claims made by the AUR leader.

Simion says the president has overstepped his role as mediator

Continuing his remarks, George Simion argued that Nicușor Dan is no longer fulfilling his role as a mediator between state institutions and that his actions contradict his public messages about dialogue with opposition voters.

“He has overstepped his mandate as a mediator,” Simion said, accusing the president of speaking conciliatorily about AUR voters while insulting them through his actions.

The AUR leader urged Romanians to analyze the political events of recent months and draw their own conclusions.

“I hope Romanians will think for themselves and assess the situation—given everything that has happened—by looking back and realizing that he is lying to us,” Simion stated.

He concluded his attack with a reference to the story “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” using the phrase “The emperor has no clothes” to criticize the head of state.

“I will not stop speaking out about what we see as the truth. The emperor has no clothes. May people open their eyes and see this,” said George Simion.