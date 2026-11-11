AUR motion against Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare fails in the Senate

The opposition’s initiative, titled „The State Budget: The Moment of Truth. The Same Minister, Two Sets of Accounts: One for Romanians, Another for Brussels,” addressed the manner in which data regarding Romania’s budget deficit is presented.

The motion was initiated by the leader of the AUR senators, Petrișor Peiu, and was signed by 34 parliamentarians – 30 AUR senators and four unaffiliated members.

AUR alleges a lack of transparency regarding the budget deficit

The signatories of the document accused Minister Alexandru Nazare of presenting the state of public finances selectively and failing to provide citizens with a complete picture of the budget deficit.

One of the primary accusations concerns the discrepancy between the deficit calculated based on cash flows and the one determined according to the European ESA methodology.

According to data cited by the motion’s initiators, for the first six months of 2026, the deficit reported by the Ministry of Finance stood at approximately 41 billion lei, whereas the figure calculated according to the ESA methodology reportedly exceeded 69 billion lei.