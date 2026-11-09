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The High Court of Justice simplifies the enforcement of child support for minor children: Parents will no longer need to obtain new approval each time a payment is due

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ÎCCJ) has established new rules regarding the forced execution of maintenance payment obligations for minor children.
The High Court of Justice simplifies the enforcement of child support for minor children: Parents will no longer need to obtain new approval each time a payment is due
Sursa foto: Pixabay
Ioana Târziu
09 nov. 2026, 14:13, English
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By Decision No. 14 of November 9, 2026, the Supreme Court clarified that forced execution may be approved including for amounts that will become due in the future, until the child reaches the age of 18.

The decision was pronounced by the Panel for resolving the appeal in the interest of the law, following the notification made by the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

According to the decision, when there is a court decision or other enforceable title establishing the obligation to pay maintenance in favor of a minor child, the approval of the enforcement may include both existing arrears and future amounts, even if they have not yet become due at the time of filing the application.

No more need for new approval at each due date

One of the most important clarifications made by the High Court of Justice is that it will no longer be necessary to obtain a new enforcement approval for each monthly installment of maintenance.

Thus, if the enforceable title remains unchanged, the forced execution will be able to continue for obligations that become due later, without having to restart the approval procedure each time.

However, future amounts cannot be executed before the date on which they become due. The actual execution of each obligation will be achieved upon the completion of the corresponding payment term.

The best interests of the child at the center of the decision

The High Court motivated this solution by the need to respect the principle of the best interests of the child, but also by the periodic nature of maintenance obligations.

Through this interpretation, the procedure for recovering alimony becomes simpler, and minor creditors benefit from more effective legal protection in situations where the parent obligated to pay does not comply with his obligations.

Decision No. 14 of November 9, 2026 will be published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, after drafting the considerations and signing the decision.

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