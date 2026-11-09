Grindeanu, irony towards the Modernization Pole, announced by PNL: I am very curious what modernizations done with dinosaurs like Orban will look like

„It would be funny if it weren’t so sad”

Sorin Grindeanu ironized the start of the formation of the Modernization Pole, attacking the National Liberal Party for the measures taken during the government led by Ilie Bolojan.

„I saw that I don’t know what Modernization Pole is emerging. It would be laughable, if it weren’t something to cry about. They didn’t reform or modernize anything while they were in power, they are doing it now from the opposition. They just cut off Romanian companies from the people. They should better support the administrative reform and the merger of agencies proposed by the PSD. These are real reforms”, the social-democratic leader said, during Monday’s meeting of the National Permanent Bureau , according to MEDIAFAX sources.

Ludovic Orban, „a dinosaur”

He also criticized the return to the PNL of former party president and prime minister Ludovic Orban, calling him a „dinosaur.”

„And then – I’m very curious what the modernization done with dinosaurs like Orban will look like!”, the PSD president also said.

His reaction comes after the National Political Bureau of the PNL decided on Sunday to begin the steps to establish the Modernization Pole by opening negotiations for the merger by absorption of the Forța Dreptei party and the establishment of specialized committees to develop liberal proposals in strategic areas.