Nicușor Dan, a message of solidarity for the people of Belarus

The head of state affirmed that Romania, together with its European and transatlantic partners, will continue to support those fighting for a democratic Belarus and for the right of its citizens to freely decide their own future.

In a post on X, Nicușor Dan stated that he had a very good discussion with the Belarusian opposition leader and reaffirmed Romania’s solidarity with the country’s citizens in the face of repression.

„We know, from our own painful experience in the recent past, what it means to be deprived of freedom and how much courage is required to fight for it,” the President said.

He added that the perseverance of the Belarusian people deserves Romania’s respect and support.

„Together with our European and transatlantic partners, we will continue to stand with those working toward a democratic Belarus, where people can freely decide their own future,” Nicușor Dan wrote.

The meeting with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya took place on Wednesday at 12:00 PM at Cotroceni Palace, according to the schedule announced by the Presidential Administration. The leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus is in exile and is one of the primary voices of opposition to the regime led by Alexander Lukashenko.