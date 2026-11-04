Pentagon’s number two official to visit Cotroceni

On Wednesday, at Cotroceni Palace, President Nicușor Dan will host the Pentagon’s number two official, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

According to the schedule announced by the Presidential Administration, Elbridge Colby will be received by the head of state at 3:00 PM.

The American official also recently met with Presidential Advisor Marius Lazurca, who was visiting the United States. In a post on X last week, Lazurca mentioned meetings with several American officials, including Elbridge Colby.

„Romania is an indispensable U.S. ally in the Black Sea region—situated on the front line and fulfilling its role. We are prepared to do more, while also recognizing that long-term deterrence requires U.S. solidarity and a stronger military and economic presence in Romania,” Lazurca stated at the time, in a message on X.

Elbridge Colby is also expected to meet with Luca Niculescu.

While the Victoria Palace (the seat of the Romanian government) has not officially announced a meeting between the American official and the Romanian Prime Minister, Luca Niculescu stated on B1 TV on Tuesday evening that a meeting with Elbridge Colby would take place. „I will be meeting with Mr. Colby. He is on an extended visit here and will be seeing several Romanian officials,” said Prime Minister Luca Niculescu.

Washington asks Europeans to tone down rhetoric against Moscow

According to Reuters, citing four sources familiar with the discussions, Elbridge Colby is among the Pentagon officials who, in recent weeks, have conveyed messages to several European governments, arguing that certain critical statements directed at Russia could compromise the continent’s security.

The countries addressed include Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—nations situated on NATO’s eastern flank. It remains unclear whether similar requests were made to other allies, including Romania.