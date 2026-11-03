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BNS proposes a minimum wage of 4,652 lei for 2027

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) is proposing a gross minimum wage of 4,652 lei for 2027, noting that approximately one-third of full-time employees in Romania earn no more than 5% above the minimum wage.
BNS proposes a minimum wage of 4,652 lei for 2027
Sursa foto: Mediafax
Petru Mazilu
03 nov. 2026, 13:53, English
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According to the BNS, one in four employees in Romania continues to earn an amount close to the minimum wage—two years after the transposition of European Directive 2022/2041 (covering the 2025–2026 period).

The BNS indicates that 1.71 million full-time employees—roughly one-third of the total workforce—earn wages that are at most 5% above the minimum level. Union representatives state that this situation remains unchanged compared to 2024.

In the European ranking of minimum wages, Romania ranks 20th out of 22 countries, with a level of 825 euros as of the second half of 2026, according to data presented by the trade union organization. The BNS warns that Bulgaria is rapidly closing the gap.

Union representatives argue that the transposition of the European Directive into national law has failed to bring about the necessary structural changes, and that the distribution of wages across the economy remains stagnant.

For 2027, the BNS proposes setting a gross minimum wage of 4,652 lei, calculated based on a transparent and equitable mechanism. The organization argues that the level should be set without wage freezes or a „fiscal wall,” should be based on an official minimum consumption basket, and should be supported through genuine collective bargaining.

The debate was moderated by BNS President Dumitru Costin and brought together representatives from the Government and Parliament, including Minister of Labour Petre Florin Manole, State Secretary Ciprian Vacaru, Senator Marius Humelnicu, Senator Violeta Alexandru, and Member of Parliament Miklós Zoltán.

As of July 1, the national gross minimum wage increased from 4,050 lei per month to 4,325 lei per month.

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