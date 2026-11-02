Sorin Grindeanu calls for a new unified wage law

During a press conference on Monday, PSD President Sorin Grindeanu stated that Romania requires a new unified wage law to correct disparities and injustices within the system.

The Social Democratic leader noted that raising the salaries of high-ranking officials should be the last consideration addressed by such a law, and emphasized that the document must be discussed with all social partners, including employers’ associations and trade unions.

When asked whether a new wage law could be adopted next year—and if it would entail pay increases for all categories of employees, including high-ranking officials—Grindeanu ruled out the idea that this would be the primary objective.

„That is the very last thing this unified wage law should address. Romania, however, does need a law of this kind. I haven’t changed my position; I was saying the same thing back in the summer. But the focus—or rather, the very last thing that should be considered—is the issue of salaries for high-ranking officials,” the PSD leader stated.

Sorin Grindeanu was also asked whether he intends to bring the subject of a unified wage law back to the table early next year. „I have stated that I believe Romania needs a unified wage law—one that would structure compensation according to a proper hierarchy and eliminate existing inequities. And yes, such a law is necessary, and it must be discussed with all social partners—both employers’ associations and trade unions,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

Grindeanu on the minimum wage increase

The PSD leader was also asked whether Romania can afford to raise the national gross minimum wage from 4,325 lei to 5,000 lei—a proposal that trade union confederations are set to discuss with the Government today.

He noted that the decision must be analyzed based on financial data, with concrete discussions taking place once the budget is known.

„I believe we need to approach this in the same way we discussed pensions. In that case, pension indexation is mandatory, and we must hold substantive discussions once we have the budget. I expect we will begin these talks sometime around late November or early December,” the PSD president declared.

According to him, the financial execution report for the end of October must be presented before budget discussions can begin, so that the deficit can be assessed. The PSD leader indicated that this report is expected to be available in about two weeks. „Because, by then, something else needs to be available. Within about two weeks, there should be a financial report covering budget execution through the end of October. We need to see the deficit as of the end of October, since that is the point from which this government took office,” said the Social Democratic leader.

„Furthermore, I understand that during the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the ministers to promptly submit—from each of their respective ministries—details regarding all necessary expenditures and funds: both for operational costs through the end of the year, and for outstanding invoices, investments, and other items not currently accounted for in the budget. I know this is what the Prime Minister requested during the cabinet meeting. Additionally, the European Commission’s autumn forecast is also expected around the middle of this month,” Grindeanu added.