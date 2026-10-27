The Ministry of Finance’s plans for 2027: diesel excise duty compensation, funds for investments and new financing for companies

The official presented on Tuesday several directions discussed with representatives of the business environment, including the acceleration of VAT refunds and investment payments, new financing instruments for companies and the possible continuation, in 2027, of the partial compensation of the excise duty on diesel used in commercial road transport.

The messages sent by companies will be taken into account both in preparing the 2027 budget and in implementing economic recovery measures, Nazare said in a post published on Facebook on Tuesday, after a meeting held on Monday at Victoria Palace.

„The most important support” for the private sector

The Minister of Finance stated that financial stability is the main form of support that the state can provide to companies.

„The most important support that the state can offer to the private sector is financial stability,” Alexandru Nazare said.

In his opinion, fiscal consolidation should not be seen as an objective in itself, but as a condition for increasing predictability, gradually reducing financing costs, and strengthening investor confidence.

The minister also formulated the principle that he believes the state must respect regarding spending: „no new permanent expenditure without a permanent source of funding.”

„The state must discipline its own spending, reduce waste and create space for investments that generate added value and jobs,” Nazare added.

VAT refunds and arrears for sick leave

Another topic addressed is the amounts the state owes companies. Nazare announced the continued acceleration of VAT refunds and steps to reduce arrears in the settlement of sick leave benefits.

The ministry aims to establish a predictable calendar for recovering amounts advanced by employers on behalf of the state.

„We cannot demand financial discipline from companies without the state respecting the same rules,” the minister said.

Nazare also indicated as a priority the acceleration of the payment of investment invoices. According to him, the Ministry of Finance has allocated resources for the continuation of public investments, including for projects financed through the PNRR and European funds.

The emphasis would be on paying for work already performed and reducing delays.

250 million euros for the Investment and Development Bank

The minister also announced the strengthening of the role of the Investment and Development Bank (IDB), for which 250 million euros in capital are planned this year.

In addition to the guarantee and lending instruments under preparation or implementation, the authorities are working on new financial products for investments, SMEs and strategic projects.

„The IDB must become a real instrument for mobilizing private capital,” Nazare said.

The Ministry of Finance is also working on the development of a national fund of funds, together with the IDB and in partnership with the European Investment Fund. The stated goal is to attract private capital and support the capitalization of Romanian companies.

Diesel excise duty compensation could continue in 2027

A measure of interest for the transport sector is the possibility of extending current support mechanisms.

Nazare stated that the authorities are considering extending the protective measures associated with the crisis situation on the fuel market and continuing in 2027 the mechanism for partial compensation of excise duty for diesel used in commercial road transport.

Any continuation of the scheme will have to comply with the national and European legal framework.

„The predictability of transportation costs is important for the competitiveness of the entire economy,” the minister explained.

New funding for manufacturing, technologies and the defense industry

Finance also intends to accelerate the transition from approved economic recovery schemes to financing actually available in the economy.

Among the areas listed by Nazare are local manufacturing, advanced technologies, critical raw materials, the defense industry and regional development.

The stated objective is to reduce two structural vulnerabilities of the Romanian economy: insufficient domestic production capacity and limited access to capital for companies that want to invest.

„Romania needs an economy that produces more, invests more and creates more added value here, at home,” said Alexandru Nazare.

The minister argued that fiscal policy and measures to support the economy must be applied simultaneously, not treated as contradictory objectives.

„We cannot build a competitive economy on permanent deficits, growing debts and unpredictable fiscal decisions. But we can build a stronger economy through stability, dialogue, investment and compliance with commitments,” the Minister of Finance concluded.