Diesel excise duty reduction to remain in place until the end of September

The measure was introduced in September in an effort to alleviate some of the fiscal pressure on prices, amidst fresh increases in international market quotes and pump prices.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance announced that the 25% reduction in excise duty on standard diesel would be maintained for the period of September 16–30, following the new bi-monthly assessment mandated by the mechanism established under Law No. 162/2026.

„The measure continues the intervention applied during the first half of September—when the excise duty reduction was also 25%—and reflects the ongoing pressure on the fuel market. The mechanism is calibrated based on fluctuations in international quotes and pump prices, with the aim of limiting their impact on the population and the economy,” the Ministry of Finance stated.

In August, the excise duty on diesel had been reduced by 20%.

The current 25% reduction represents a decrease of 701.07 lei per 1,000 liters, or 829.69 lei per tonne. Thus, during the period of September 16–30, 2026, the effective excise duty rate for standard diesel sold on the domestic market will remain at 2,103.22 lei/1,000 liters, or 2,489.05 lei/tonne.

„The analysis for the second half of September indicates a +51.19% variation in Platts diesel quotes (VPM), while the variation in the average pump price for standard diesel (VM) is +27.47%,” the ministry stated.

The measure aims to limit the impact of rising fuel costs on the economy—particularly in transport and logistics, where diesel prices can influence transport costs and, subsequently, consumer goods prices.

The mechanism established by Law No. 162/2026 provides for a re-evaluation of the reduction level every two weeks, based on fluctuations in international quotes and pump prices.

According to the *Monitorul Prețurilor* (Price Monitor) platform, the lowest price for standard diesel is 10.49 lei/liter at Socar, while at MOL and Rompetrol stations, a liter costs 10.52 lei. At Petrom stations, the price for a liter of standard diesel stands at 10.55 lei. At OMV, a liter of standard diesel costs 10.61 lei. The most expensive standard diesel is found at Lukoil stations, where a liter costs 10.72 lei.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline is approaching the psychological threshold of 10 lei per liter. Nationwide, at the time of writing, the cheapest standard gasoline is found at Petrom stations, at 9.93 lei per liter. Rompetrol and MOL sell a liter of standard gasoline for 9.97 lei, while at Lukoil stations, a liter costs 9.98 lei.

The most expensive standard gasoline is found at OMV stations, where a liter costs 9.99 lei.