Price of a liter of gasoline poised to exceed 10 lei

The Ministry of Finance announced that the 25% reduction in diesel excise duty will remain in effect until the end of September.

Fuel prices saw further increases on Tuesday. At 12:00 PM, the „Monitorul Prețurilor” (Price Monitor) platform showed that the cheapest standard gasoline in the country was available at Petrom stations: 9.93 lei per liter.

Socar stations followed at 9.94 lei/liter, then Rompetrol at 9.97 lei/liter.

At Lukoil stations, a liter of standard gasoline costs 9.98 lei, while the most expensive gasoline is found at OMV and MOL stations, at 9.99 lei/liter.

Consequently, for a full 50-liter tank of gasoline, motorists will pay between 495.5 lei and 499.5 lei, depending on the retailer where they refuel.

Meanwhile, premium gasoline prices range from 10.41 lei to 10.56 lei per liter.

Diesel prices – September 15, 2026

Diesel remains above the 10.5 lei mark. At the time of writing, the cheapest standard diesel is available at Rompetrol stations, at 10.52 lei per liter. Next is Petrom, where standard diesel is 10.55 lei per liter, followed by Socar, at 10.55–10.59 lei per liter.

At OMV and MOL stations, a liter of standard diesel costs 10.61 lei. The most expensive standard diesel is found at Lukoil stations, where a liter costs 10.72 lei.

Consequently, the cost of a full 50-liter tank of diesel ranges from 526 lei to 536 lei, depending on the retailer.

Additionally, premium diesel sells for between 10.32 lei and 10.49 lei per liter, depending on the retailer.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance announced that it would maintain the 25% temporary reduction in the excise duty on standard diesel for the period of September 16–30, 2026, following the new bi-monthly assessment mandated by the mechanism established under Law No. 162/2026.