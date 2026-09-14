More European money for Romania: 7 priorities announced by Victor Negrescu

The MEP announced on Monday that one of his main directions of action will be the negotiations on the future budget of the European Union, with an emphasis on maintaining funding for cohesion and agriculture.

„We are entering the decisive stage of negotiations for the future European budget. I will defend the funds for cohesion and agriculture, local and regional investments and I will continue to work so that Romania can make the best use of the European resources at its disposal,” Victor Negrescu said.

Education and health, among the priorities

The MEP says that more European funds are needed for education, as well as strengthening the Erasmus+ program, supporting social scholarships, and preparing young people for the changes brought by artificial intelligence.

According to him, „Europe cannot be competitive if it does not invest in people.”

In the field of health, Negrescu proposes more European investments in hospitals and medical personnel, as well as in prevention, mental health and telemedicine. He also supports improving access to innovative medicines and treatments, as well as the development of medical services in local communities.

Support for Romanian companies and products

Victor Negrescu also argues that Romania must take greater advantage of the development of artificial intelligence, digitalization and new technologies, including through access for Romanian companies to European projects and investments.

„Artificial intelligence, digitalization and new technologies must create jobs and opportunities in Romania as well,” said the MEP, who says he will support SMEs, innovation and reducing bureaucracy.

Modernizing the European Parliament, increasing transparency and bringing the institution closer to citizens are on the list of priorities announced by Victor Negrescu, Vice President of the European Parliament.

Measurable results

The list is completed by the expansion of social campaigns carried out together with PES activists Romania, the activist network of the Party of European Socialists, of which PSD is also part, and by the promotion of Romanian products, entrepreneurs and companies on the European market.

„I believe in economic patriotism done intelligently: let’s buy, promote and help Romanian products reach more European markets,” said Negrescu.

The results of these objectives should be able to be evaluated at the end of the current parliamentary year, says Negrescu: „They are ambitious objectives. But I prefer to assume clear objectives, according to which I can be evaluated. At the end of this parliamentary year, I want us to be able to measure the results, not to count the speeches.”

„Romania must be present where decisions are made, to come up with proposals and defend its interests. I will continue to use all the responsibilities I have in the European Parliament to build majorities and achieve concrete results for our country,” the MEP said.