Romanian Army General found shot in the head in a home in Prahova. Wife raises alarm when he left home with a gun

Prahova Police were notified, on Friday, at around 08:20, by a call to 112, that a man, residing in the commune of Păulești, was not answering the phone or the door of his home. In the shortest possible time, police and medical teams went to the scene to provide first aid and carry out specific checks.

From the initial investigations, the police found that the 61-year-old man was inside the home, who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, and was declared deceased.

Judicial sources told MEDIAFAX that the person in question is three-star general Dorin Ioniță. He was placed in reserve on July 31, 2023.

In the vicinity of the general, a lethal firearm, caliber 9×19 mm, was identified, which is to be seized for further investigation.

An operational team made up of police officers from the Criminal Investigation Service, the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service and the Ploiești Municipality Police are conducting research activities on site, in order to establish all the circumstances in which the event occurred.

At the same time, a forensic autopsy will be ordered in the case, in order to accurately determine the cause and mechanism of death.

The evening before the tragedy raises questions

On Thursday evening, at around 8:17 p.m., police officers from the Voluntari City Police, Ilfov County, were notified, by a 112 call, by a woman, that she had been physically assaulted by a man. The police officers immediately went to the scene and carried out checks, and after completing the risk assessment form, an imminent risk was established for the victim, a 46-year-old woman. In this context, a provisional protection order was issued for a period of 5 days, which ordered legal measures to protect the injured person, including the obligation of the man – apparently General Ioniță – to maintain a minimum distance of 200 meters from her.

During the night, around 01:24, the police were notified by another 60-year-old woman, Ioniță’s wife, who reported that her husband, known as a legal gun owner, had left home with a gun on him.

The Ilfov police immediately ordered measures to identify and locate the man, as well as to prevent any danger to him or other people.

The tragic news came, however, on Friday morning, when the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate was informed that the 61-year-old, General Dorin Ioniță, was found deceased by a relative, in a building in a commune in Prahova County.

Investigations are conducted by police officers, under the supervision of a competent prosecutor’s office, to accurately establish all the circumstances in which the event occurred.

Who is Dorin Ionita?

Dorin Ioniță was, between September 5, 2017 and July 31, 2023, commander of the Joint Forces Command „General Ioan Emanoil Florescu”. He served as head of the Training and Doctrine Directorate of the General Staff and as Commander of the Land Operational Component and deputy chief of staff of the Land Forces.

He served a mission within the UN, in Africa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a military observer (MONUC Mission) and was a liaison and operations planning officer in the Joint Forces Operational Command, „Iraqi Freedom” Mission in Iraq.

Three-star Lieutenant General Dorin Ioniță was placed in reserve on July 31, 2023, by decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis.