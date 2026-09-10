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The European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, welcomed by Nicușor Dan

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, was welcomed by Romanian President Nicușor Dan on Thursday at Cotroceni Palace.
The European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, welcomed by Nicușor Dan
Sursa foto: Administrația Prezidențială
Ioana Târziu
10 sept. 2026, 13:30, English
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During the discussions, Hadja Labhib spoke about the fact that the European Union is facing climate-related dangers, geopolitical tensions, as well as cyber threats.

The European Commissioner also stated that technological risks are increasing.

“Technological risks are intensifying significantly, and extreme crises are becoming more frequent, complex and interconnected,” Labhib said. These, in turn, “generate cascading effects”.

The Commissioner also mentioned the drone incidents in Galați.

„I witnessed the incident with the Russian drone in Galați in May, a few months ago,” she said.

„This is, for example, one of the cases that illustrates the risk landscape,” she continued.

At the same time, he also referred to the low level of the Danube.

„The extreme heat waves we are experiencing, accompanied by lower-than-ever Danube levels,” the European Commissioner stressed.

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