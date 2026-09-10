Rogobete asks head of CNAS to present „real figures” regarding the financing of healthcare system

Rogobete claims that, a few weeks ago, the head of CNAS publicly stated that there were no problems regarding the financing of the system and access to medicines and that concerns on this topic were related to „political games”.

„Today, Romanians have the right to hear, from your own mouth, what the reality is!”, says Rogobete.

He asks Horațiu Moldovan to present the amounts needed for the fourth quarter to finance national health programs, with a breakdown for oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and neurology.

Rogobete also requests information regarding payments to pharmacies and financial needs until the end of the year, as well as the status of outstanding amounts for sick leave and the funds necessary to pay them.

Rogobete: „Publish the figures”

The former minister also requests the publication of the status of payments made by CNAS to public and private healthcare units in the last three months, broken down by month.

Another point concerns the total financial needs of the system until December 31, 2026 and any payment obligations that could be transferred to the following year.

Rogobete asks the head of CNAS to explain what data and analyses he relied on when he stated that the system’s financial situation is in order.

„Publish the figures. Not declarations. Not general assurances. The real figures!”, Rogobete tweeted.

He argues that Romanians need to know the financial situation of the healthcare system and whether there are enough funds for treatments, medicines and hospitals by the end of the year.