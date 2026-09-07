Ilie Năstase, new conflict with wife: police issued a temporary protection order

According to the Police, the incident was reported at around 8:40 p.m., when police officers from the Năvodari City Police were asked to intervene following a verbal conflict between the two spouses.

The woman told the police that the man had insulted and threatened her. She also stated that there had been a conflict between the two for a long time, but until that moment she had not notified the authorities.

The police officers completed the risk assessment form, and following the assessment, they determined that there was an imminent risk that the woman’s life, physical integrity, or freedom would be endangered by an act of domestic violence.

Under these circumstances, a temporary protection order was issued, and the man was informed of the obligations established by it.

The woman also requested electronic monitoring.

Subsequently, the prosecutor in the case denied the temporary protection order.

Judicial sources told MEDIAFAX that it was a conflict between former tennis player Ilie Năstase and his wife, Ioana.

The police officers opened a criminal case and are continuing their investigations to establish the factual situation and all the circumstances in which the incident occurred.

Who is Ilie Năstase?

Ilie Năstase is a former professional tennis player, now 80 years old. He reached the world No. 1 ranking twice, in 1972 and 1973. He won 58 ATP-recognized titles throughout his career.

His major achievements include winning the US Open in 1972 and the French Open (Roland Garros) in 1973. He also won the Wimbledon doubles title in 1973.