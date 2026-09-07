Prima pagină » English » Ilie Năstase, new conflict with wife: police issued a temporary protection order

Ilie Năstase, new conflict with wife: police issued a temporary protection order

A conflict between two spouses took place on Sunday evening in Năvodari, Constanța County, with police being notified by the woman, who complained that her husband had insulted and threatened her. Judicial sources told MEDIAFAX that it was Ilie Năstase and his wife, Ioana.
Ilie Năstase, new conflict with wife: police issued a temporary protection order
Mediafax Foto /Eduard Vânătoru
Laura Buciu
07 sept. 2026, 15:06, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

According to the Police, the incident was reported at around 8:40 p.m., when police officers from the Năvodari City Police were asked to intervene following a verbal conflict between the two spouses.

The woman told the police that the man had insulted and threatened her. She also stated that there had been a conflict between the two for a long time, but until that moment she had not notified the authorities.

The police officers completed the risk assessment form, and following the assessment, they determined that there was an imminent risk that the woman’s life, physical integrity, or freedom would be endangered by an act of domestic violence.

Under these circumstances, a temporary protection order was issued, and the man was informed of the obligations established by it.

The woman also requested electronic monitoring.

Subsequently, the prosecutor in the case denied the temporary protection order.

Judicial sources told MEDIAFAX that it was a conflict between former tennis player Ilie Năstase and his wife, Ioana.

The police officers opened a criminal case and are continuing their investigations to establish the factual situation and all the circumstances in which the incident occurred.

Who is Ilie Năstase?

Ilie Năstase is a former professional tennis player, now 80 years old. He reached the world No. 1 ranking twice, in 1972 and 1973. He won 58 ATP-recognized titles throughout his career.

His major achievements include winning the US Open in 1972 and the French Open (Roland Garros) in 1973. He also won the Wimbledon doubles title in 1973.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV | Sunt amenințările Rusiei “inventate” de NATO? Experții explică unde și cum ar putea ataca Putin
G4Media
Răzvan Lucescu, cerere de protecție pentru numele tatălui său: 1.027 de puncte nominalizate de la sutiene și costume de bal mascat până la extracții miniere
GSP.ro
Victoria istorică a AfD în Germania, semnal de alarmă pentru Europa. BBC: Un cutremur social și politic
Gandul
Prezentatoare TV celebră, condamnată la moarte de tribunal. Care este motivul
Cancan
Carmen Negoiță, imagini în costum de baie alături de prietena ei, Dana Săvuică: „Două femei mature, care împărtăşec pasiuni comune”
Prosport
Cum economisește Fernando 700 de euro pe lună, în Spania: „Vorbesc singur de nevoie”
Libertatea
Ce fel de sare se pune la murături? Secretul pentru ca legumele să rămână tari și gustoase
CSID
Niciunul dintre noile radare fixe nu poate fi folosit pentru a aplica amenzi. CNAIR: „Apelăm la bunul-simț al șoferilor”
Promotor
ANALIZĂ | Cele mai profitabile companii din energia electrică
Economedia