President Nicușor Dan chaired the CSM meeting for the first time

Nicușor Dan, the President of Romania, arrived Thursday at the CSM headquarters, where he chaired the meeting of the Superior Council of Magistracy for the first time, in accordance with his constitutional duties.

According to the Constitution, the President of Romania presides over the proceedings of the Superior Council of Magistracy when he or she attends.

Present at the CSM meeting are the Chief Justice of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ÎCCJ), Lia Savonea; Romania’s Prosecutor General, Cristina Chiriac; CSM President Liviu Odagiu; and the remaining CSM members.

During the meeting, Nicușor Dan stated that he wished to bring the relationship between the prosecutor’s offices and the police to the Council’s attention.

Nicușor Dan stated that he is interested in the prosecutors who should investigate crimes committed by judges and prosecutors. “Crimes committed by judges and prosecutors undermine trust in the Romanian state. These must be prosecutors with experience and moral integrity,” Dan said.

“I came here solely for item 1, which concerns the prosecutors that the General Prosecutor’s Office proposes to investigate corruption offenses committed by magistrates. Here, we have a shortage of prosecutors in the special division within the General Prosecutor’s Office. We have only 3 out of 14.

Today, two more were nominated. Another was nominated for the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Constanța Court of Appeals. This is an important issue because even the mere suspicion of such crimes among magistrates erodes and undermines Romanians’ trust in the Romanian state. It is important to resolve this matter administratively.

It is also part of the European Commission’s report on the rule of law. What else did I say in the chamber? I also said that this process must be carried out swiftly and with balance. That is why it is important to have a prosecutor with experience and unquestionable moral integrity, so that we can resolve this issue of suspicion. “I came here solely for item 1 on the agenda of the SCM meeting,” the President of Romania stated at the conclusion of his participation in the SCM meeting.