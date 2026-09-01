Nicușor Dan on the future government: It was a crisis that exceeded our expectations

Nicușor Dan, the President of Romania, stated on Tuesday that he has regrets regarding the government situation and added that he would have liked to see a government with full powers formed this past summer.

Speaking before 200 Romanian diplomats and consuls from NATO and EU member countries, Nicușor Dan addressed Romania’s security and foreign relations, as well as the priorities for forming a new government.

“It was a crisis that exceeded our expectations,” said Nicușor Dan regarding the political crisis in Romania.

The head of state says that in forming the future government, the top priority will be selecting the person who will lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I hope that in our relationship with the future government—whatever form it may take—we will be able to find the right person for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, because, as we all know, there are important logistical issues that have been postponed—both regarding funding and Romania’s administrative offices abroad—and foreign policy is an area—including from an economic perspective—that we must focus on,” Nicușor Dan added.

The president also said that, regarding administrative issues within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, progress will be seen over the course of the coming year.

“So I hope that on the administrative front we will make some progress over the coming year,” the head of state concluded.

Nicușor Dan is set to hold further talks with the leaders of pro-Western political parties in the coming days to establish a new governing formula for the country.

Sorin Grindeanu said Monday that he would assume the role of prime minister following the PSD council meeting in Sinaia, where the party leadership voted on the priorities it wants the future government to pursue. The PSD president added that he already has experience serving as prime minister.