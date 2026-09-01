Slovakia sends low-altitude radars to Romania for border surveillance

Acting Defense Minister Radu Miruță announced Tuesday that Slovakia will send low-altitude radars and specialized personnel to Romania to operate them, with the aim of monitoring the eastern border.

Drones are frequently spotted in this area approaching Romanian airspace, and in some cases, they even enter the country’s territory.

The announcement was made by Radu Miruță in a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday, following discussions with Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák.

“Sometimes hard work pays off. I thank my counterpart, Robert Kaliňák, as well as the Slovak government, for approving the deployment of low-altitude radars and personnel to operate them in Romania! This is a response to the appeal I made at both the NATO and European Union levels to strengthen surveillance capabilities along our eastern border. It is a response that pleases me following meetings in which I requested, explained, and made my case. It is a response we received after demonstrating through the SAFE programs that, in just a few months at the Ministry of National Defense, we’ve done our homework well. “It can be done!” wrote Radu Miruță.

The acting Minister of Defense is currently in Ireland, where he is attending the informal meeting of European Union defense ministers. Miruță wrote that he personally thanked the Slovak minister for his support.

“I personally thanked Minister Robert Kaliňák during the informal meeting of European Union defense ministers in Ireland, and I emphasized once again how important it is to demonstrate in practice how cooperation between states works. Romania has proven itself to be a serious partner that asks for nothing before doing its homework. And yes, lessons that had not been learned for years were learned in just a few months,” Radu Miruță added.

According to the minister, Slovakia’s support follows Romania’s efforts at the NATO and European Union levels to strengthen the surveillance capacity along the eastern border.