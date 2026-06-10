Romania takes over the presidency of the South-East European Cooperation Process at the Sofia Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Ţoiu, participates on Wednesday, June 10, in Sofia, at the Summit of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), on behalf of President Nicuşor Dan.

The event takes place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the regional forum and the end of the presidency mandate held by Bulgaria.

On this occasion, Romania officially takes over the SEECP Chairmanship-in-Office for the period 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2027.

The South-East European Cooperation Process is the only regional format created and managed by the states in the area. Launched in 1996, at the initiative of Bulgaria, the forum currently brings together 13 participants and over 150 million citizens.

Its main objective is to bring the region closer to the European Union and the Euro-Atlantic space.

At the meetings in Sofia, Romania is represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Ţoiu, who participates in the SEECP Summit, at the ceremony of handing over the presidency from Bulgaria to Romania and at the joint press conference of the SEECP Troika, consisting of Sofia, Tirana and Bucharest.

The event is also attended by the Secretary of State for European Affairs, the Middle East and Africa, Clara Staicu.

“This year, Romania will represent the common objectives of the region under the presidency that we are taking over today in Sofia at the meeting of the leaders of the countries of South-Eastern Europe. The overlap of the presidency year with the period of negotiations for the future multiannual EU budget will allow us to have an increased focus on strategic projects for connecting the EU to the region, Romania being a direct beneficiary of these projects”, stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Minister, investments in infrastructure and connectivity will bring great benefits to Romania.

“Better connection of roads, railways, border crossing points, commercial markets, border towns, opens up opportunities for economic growth for the region and Romania as a partner for the countries in the region on the path of adaptation to European norms strengthens the active role of our country in the architecture of decisions regarding the future of the EU”, stated Oana Ţoiu.

“After 30 years, the transformation of the region is at a key moment, from a region perceived as unstable to a region with visible growth potential and attractive investment projects for global partners,” the minister added.

This year’s meetings are held under the theme “A common compass for a stable, secure and sustainable region” and mark three decades in which South-Eastern Europe has moved from conflicts to cooperation with the European Union.

During its mandate at the helm of the SEECP, Romania wants to have three main directions of action.

The first direction focuses on supporting the European Union enlargement process and the gradual integration of the participating states into the European Single Market, but also on promoting the region’s interests at European level.

The second priority is to strengthen resilience in the face of hybrid and cyber threats, disinformation, but also natural disasters and medical emergencies.

The third direction pursues sustainable economic development by improving energy, transport and digital connectivity, implementing the SEE Strategy 2030 and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans.

The SEECP currently brings together 13 participants: Ankara, Athens, Belgrade, Bucharest, Chisinau, Ljubljana, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Tirana and Zagreb.