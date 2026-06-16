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Țoiu holds talks with egyptian counterpart: Romania sees real opportunities to deepen cooperation

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Oana Țoiu met with her Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, and they discussed expanding economic cooperation, increasing Romanian grain exports, and the project for a free economic zone dedicated to Romanian companies.
Țoiu holds talks with egyptian counterpart: Romania sees real opportunities to deepen cooperation
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
16 iun. 2026, 14:24, English
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“The EU–Egypt Association Council was a good opportunity to discuss with Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, the increase in grain exports from Romania, the idea of a free economic zone dedicated to Romanian companies seeking to expand into Africa, and the future of the Francophonie and the strengthening of academic partnerships,” the Foreign Minister noted on Facebook.

Oana Țoiu emphasized that Egypt is one of Romania’s most important trading partners outside the European Union, with annual trade exceeding one billion euros.

In addition, Bucharest expressed its openness to deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, agriculture, health, tourism, the defense industry, and culture.

“The discussions reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations between Romania and Egypt, in a year of special significance for the two countries, marking 120 years of diplomatic relations. Romania had the main booth at this year’s Cairo International Book Fair, where it attracted thousands of visitors,” the message published by the head of diplomacy in Bucharest further noted.

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