Victor Negrescu calls for EU support for sheep and goat farmers affected by restrictions

In a Facebook post, Negrescu said that PSD Members of the European Parliament had already called on the European Commission in June to adopt urgent measures.

„We have stood and will continue to stand by Romania’s farmers and livestock breeders. Together with my colleagues from the PSD Delegation in the European Parliament, we have remained in close contact with them,” the MEP said.

The measures requested include a proportional review of the trade restrictions, financial compensation for affected farmers, and European support for the purchase and management of vaccines.

Negrescu: „Farmers’ dissatisfaction is understandable”

Victor Negrescu said the situation facing farmers has worsened.

„Unfortunately, the situation on the ground has deteriorated, and the farmers’ dissatisfaction is understandable. Thousands of livestock breeders are protesting after months of losses and uncertainty caused by the suspension of exports and the lack of swift solutions,” he said.

The MEP also called for dialogue.

„At the same time, I regret the violent incidents that took place during the protests. People’s right to defend their work and their future must be respected, and dialogue is the only way to find lasting solutions. Violence helps no one,” Negrescu added.

He said the PSD delegation would continue its efforts at the European level to ensure that Romania receives „fair treatment” and that Romanian farmers are not left to bear the cost of the crisis alone.

„We will continue to support this issue at the European level and are preparing new initiatives so that Romania receives fair treatment and our farmers do not have to pay the price of a crisis that requires a European response on their own. Romania needs a strong agricultural sector, and those who produce food for all of us deserve respect, support and concrete solutions,” Victor Negrescu concluded.

Negrescu’s remarks came after a protest organized by sheep and goat farmers in Bucharest. Thousands of farmers complained about the losses caused by the suspension of exports and the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of peste des petits ruminants, while the demonstration was also marked by violent incidents.