Sighiartău: Suspension of Government decisions affects patients, farmers and people with disabilities

The Liberal politician said courts should review the legality of administrative acts without blocking the government’s activity and the implementation of public policies.

„PSD demands. The system delivers. Romanians pay.”

Following legal actions initiated by PSD, the Bucharest Court of Appeal suspended, in one stroke, six decisions adopted by the Bolojan government. Who loses? Adults with disabilities benefiting from housing and transition support, patients waiting for transplants, researchers, farmers, communities in Natura 2000 protected areas and economic operators. A coincidence? Romanians can judge for themselves.

More seriously, however, an essential principle of the rule of law has been affected: the balance between the powers of the state.

The role of the courts is to review the legality of administrative acts, not to end up blocking, through successive suspensions, the government’s ability to exercise its powers and implement public policies that affect millions of Romanians. Justice must remain an arbiter of legality, not become an actor in institutional deadlock. In a functioning democracy, no branch of government should end up replacing another,” Sighiartău wrote in a social media post.

Bucharest Court of Appeal suspends six Government decisions

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has suspended six decisions adopted by the government led by Ilie Bolojan, following legal challenges filed by PSD. The rulings concern legislative acts in several areas, including the protection of people with disabilities. PSD had previously announced that it would challenge in court 12 government decisions, arguing that a government dismissed through a vote of no confidence no longer has the authority to adopt such acts.

Supporters of the government, however, point to Article 110 of Romania’s Constitution, which states that a government dismissed through a vote of no confidence continues to perform the acts necessary for the administration of public affairs until a new government is sworn in.