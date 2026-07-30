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Bolojan: We are facing both an electricity crisis and a fuel crisis

Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, who is currently visiting Bucharest, discussed the ongoing electricity and fuel crises, as well as potential joint projects on Thursday.
Bolojan: We are facing both an electricity crisis and a fuel crisis
Andreea Tobias
30 iul. 2026, 15:51, English
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Ilie Bolojan announced that representatives from the Ministry of Energy in Bucharest are collaborating with their counterparts in Moldova to find the best solutions for overcoming the challenges posed by the current security situation. „We are facing both an electricity crisis and a fuel crisis,” stated Bolojan.

He also mentioned that he had spoken with his counterpart in Chișinău about the construction of two new 400-kV interconnection lines: Suceava–Bălți and Gutinaș–Strășeni. „The Romanian government approved the designation of the section on Romanian territory as a project of national importance concerning the electricity transmission grid this spring.”

These two power interconnection lines are designed to enhance energy security and increase the capacity for electricity exchange between Romania and Moldova, as well as with the European grid.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan expressed his hope that necessary decisions will be made by the end of the year to begin EU negotiations with Moldova on all clusters. „The Republic of Moldova has already shown significant progress in this process, having started accession negotiations for Cluster 1, Fundamental Values, and Cluster 6, External Relations. We hope that by the end of this year, the necessary political decisions will be made at the European Union level to open negotiations on the other four clusters,” said Bolojan.

He emphasized that Romania will continue to be Moldova’s main supporter within the European Union, sharing its experiences as a member state and providing both political and diplomatic support.

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