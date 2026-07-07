Bolojan: “We still have to attract over 4.5 billion euros.” Which reforms remain to be implemented?

Interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Tuesday that „in July and August, the most important project for Romania is the absorption of European funds from the PNRR.”

„We still have to attract over 4.5 billion euros in the form of grants,” Bolojan stated.

From this amount, „works on the Moldovan Highway, the electrification of railway lines, hospitals under construction, schools and nurseries, the encapsulation of apartment buildings, as well as a good part of the investments in cities and communes throughout the country are financed,” according to the interim prime minister.

“Romania’s targets and reforms were set in 2021. Some were realistic and we achieved them, and for others we still have a few steps to take. Others proved to be too optimistic. We renegotiated them where possible. Unfortunately, some objectives remained unfulfilled,” he said.

Romania still has to accomplish „a few reforms”, Bolojan says

He also stated that “we still have a few reforms to accomplish that actually involve the adoption of laws.”

“Since the Government can no longer resort to the procedure of assuming responsibility or emergency ordinances to adopt them, it is necessary to convene Parliament in extraordinary sessions in the coming period to debate and adopt these normative acts,” Bolojan specified.

„Among the remaining reforms, six legislative projects are the most important:

– the law on unitary remuneration – value 770 million euros;

– the law on incompatibilities – 770 million euros;

– the law on rewarding the staff of the Ministry of Finance for improving the collection of revenues to the state budget – 770 million euros;

– the law on the civil service – 770 million euros

– the law on the Urban Planning Code – 972 million euros;

– the law on the decarbonization of the heating and cooling sector – 972 million euros”.

„By the end of this week, we will conclude all consultations with the European Commission. We will submit the legislative proposals to the parliamentary groups, party leaders and the leaderships of the two Chambers, so that, in the second half of July, they can be discussed and adopted”, concluded Ilie Bolojan.