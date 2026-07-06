The Bucharest Court of Appeals has annulled Ilie Bolojan’s Justice Committee. The court’s decision

On Monday, the 9th Administrative and Tax Division of the Bucharest Court of Appeals annulled the Justice Committee established by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The court’s decision is as follows:

Decision type: Grants the petition

Summary of the decision: Grants the objection regarding the lack of standing to be sued on the part of the defendant, the Government of Romania.

Dismisses the action brought against the defendant, the Government of Romania, on the grounds that it was filed against a party lacking standing to be sued.

Dismisses the objections regarding lack of interest and lack of standing to sue, raised by the defendant, the Prime Minister of Romania, as unfounded.

Dismisses the objections of inadmissibility, res judicata, lack of subject matter, and lack of standing regarding the claim seeking suspension of enforcement—objections raised by the defendant, the Prime Minister’s Office—as unfounded.

Grants the action.

Annuls Decision No. 574 of the Prime Minister of Romania dated December 19, 2025, regarding the establishment, organization, and powers of the Committee for the Analysis and Review of Legislation in the Field of Justice.

Suspends the enforcement of Decision No. 574 of the Prime Minister of Romania dated December 19, 2025, until the final resolution of the case.

Orders the defendant, the Prime Minister of Romania, to pay the plaintiff the sum of 120 lei as court costs (court stamp duty).

An appeal may be filed within 15 days of service of this decision; the appeal must be filed with the Bucharest Court of Appeals—9th Administrative and Fiscal Division. Rendered today, July 6, 2026, by the court clerk making the decision available to the parties. Document: Judgment 1250/2026, July 6, 2026

The Coalition for the Defense of the Rule of Law, represented by attorney Elena Radu, had filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Bolojan and his office, requesting that the court annul Administrative Act No. 574 of December 19, 2025, which established the Committee on Justice by the Bolojan Government.

In March 2026, the Supreme Court (ÎCCJ) also succeeded in suspending the activities of the Committee on Justice Laws, the working group established by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The court raised serious doubts about the legality of the government’s move, an initiative that had previously drawn criticism from both politicians and judges.

In December 2025, the executive branch led by Ilie Bolojan officially established the Working Group on Justice Laws with the aim of analyzing the effects of the laws adopted in 2022 and proposing legislative changes.

The Judges’ Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy described the work of this body as a “process lacking credibility,” challenging the legitimacy of the government’s direct involvement in the drafting of organic laws.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu also publicly criticized the committee, stating that legislative changes of such importance must be made exclusively in Parliament.

Representatives of the judiciary, such as the president of the Superior Council of Magistracy, have suggested that the debates surrounding this initiative were part of a strategy to pave the way for the restoration of political control over the judicial system.